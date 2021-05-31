Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In large skillet, saute 1/2 cup minced onion and 2 cloves of garlic in 1/3 cup butter until tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: In a 2-quart casserole dish, combine 3 (15-ounce) cans drained kidney beans, 1 (17-ounce) can drained green lima beans and 1 (16 ounce) can baked beans. Add the sauteed onions and garlic.

Step 4: In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup ketchup, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon brown sugar and 1 teaspoon dry mustard. Add to beans, mixing well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 minutes longer to lightly brown.