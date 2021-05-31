  1. Home
4.666665
3 ratings

Everybody's Favorite Baked Beans

May 31, 2021 | 9:50pm
Three types of beans, flavored with brown sugar and mustard
Everybody's Favorite Baked Beans recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Looking for the perfect baked beans recipe? This side dish is quick and easy to prepare, but tasty enough to serve at any occasion.

This recipe is from the "Dear Abby Cook Booklet" and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
316
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup minced onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1/3 Cup butter or margarine
  • 3 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, drained
  • 1 (17-ounce) can green lima beans, drained
  • 1 (16 ounce) can baked beans
  • 1/4 Cup ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon dry mustard
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In large skillet, saute 1/2 cup minced onion and 2 cloves of garlic in 1/3 cup butter until tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: In a 2-quart casserole dish, combine 3 (15-ounce) cans drained kidney beans, 1 (17-ounce) can drained green lima beans and 1 (16 ounce) can baked beans. Add the sauteed onions and garlic.

Step 4: In small bowl, combine 1/4 cup ketchup, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon brown sugar and 1 teaspoon dry mustard. Add to beans, mixing well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 minutes longer to lightly brown.

