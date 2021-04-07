Step 1: Heat the oven to 350 F. Spread 2/3 cup nuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Step 2: In a dry heavy skillet over medium heat, toast 1/2 cup sesame seeds, stirring constantly, until light golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl.

Step 3: In the same skillet, toast 3 tablespoons coriander seeds, 2 tablespoons fennel and 2 tablespoons cumin seeds, stirring constantly until they become fragrant and begin to pop, 3 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a spice mill or coffee grinder kept for spices; process until finely ground. Tip the mixture into the bowl with the sesame seeds.

Step 4: Put the cooled nuts into a food processor, spice mill or coffee grinder; process until finely chopped but not so long that they form a paste. It’s easy to do this by hand if you prefer. It’s OK if some pieces are larger. Stir into the bowl with the sesame-spice mixture. Add 2 tablespoons black pepper, 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper and salt. Stir to blend well.

Step 5: Serve with good bread torn into pieces and a dish of fruity olive oil or avocado oil for dipping. Dip the bread into the oil, then into the dukkah.