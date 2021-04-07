The Egyptians are great snackers and love dukkah, a blend of nuts, seeds and spices. Dip a bit of bread into good olive oil, then into the dukkah, and make your mouth happy. Vary this by changing the nuts but try to keep the spice ratios the same. Dukkah should be lively with pepper, and mysterious with spices that don’t appear on the table often. —Robin Mather, Chicago Tribune
This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Dukkah will keep a month or more in the refrigerator if stored in a sealed jar.
Ingredients
- 2/3 Cups hazelnuts, unsalted cashews, almonds, pistachios, pecans, walnuts or peanuts, or a blend of several
- 1/2 Cup sesame seeds
- 3 Tablespoons coriander seeds
- 2 Tablespoons fennel seeds
- 2 Tablespoons cumin seeds
- 2 Tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
- 2 Teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 Teaspoon coarse salt
- Bread and olive oil, for serving
Directions
Step 1: Heat the oven to 350 F. Spread 2/3 cup nuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Step 2: In a dry heavy skillet over medium heat, toast 1/2 cup sesame seeds, stirring constantly, until light golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour into a bowl.
Step 3: In the same skillet, toast 3 tablespoons coriander seeds, 2 tablespoons fennel and 2 tablespoons cumin seeds, stirring constantly until they become fragrant and begin to pop, 3 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a spice mill or coffee grinder kept for spices; process until finely ground. Tip the mixture into the bowl with the sesame seeds.
Step 4: Put the cooled nuts into a food processor, spice mill or coffee grinder; process until finely chopped but not so long that they form a paste. It’s easy to do this by hand if you prefer. It’s OK if some pieces are larger. Stir into the bowl with the sesame-spice mixture. Add 2 tablespoons black pepper, 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper and salt. Stir to blend well.
Step 5: Serve with good bread torn into pieces and a dish of fruity olive oil or avocado oil for dipping. Dip the bread into the oil, then into the dukkah.