Wine Spectator’s 2017 New York Wine Experience Coming to Times Square October 19-21

Wine is big business, and few publications have their finger on the pulse of the world of wine better than Wine Spectator, which will be hosting its 37th annual New York Wine Experience later this month, from October 19-21, at New York’s Marriott Marquis. Wine lovers, producers, vinters, and distributors will all be on hand. There will be a slew of grand tastings, seminars, a Chef’s Challenge, and the Grand Award banquet on Saturday.

During the walk-around Critic’s Choice Grand Tastings, which will be held on Thursday and Friday evenings, more than 250 wineries and châteaus will be pouring their wines (with more than 15 countries represented); all wineries and châteaus have won the magazine’s Critics’ Choice Award, and all of the wines have been rated 90 points or higher. In many cases, the owners and winemakers will be pouring their own wines. This is an opportunity to sample some of the best wines on earth: We’re talking about some seriously heavy hitters here, like Château Haut-Brion, Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Margaux, Château Mouton Rothschild, and Château d’Yquem (and those are just the French ones!).

Seminars during the festival include tastings of Veuve Clicquot Champagne,1977 vintage port, Burgundy’s legendary Clos Vougeot, six vintages of Chateau Margaux, and American pinot Noir. During the Chef’s Challenge on Saturday morning, legendary chefs José Andrés, Emeril Lagasse, and Mario Carbone, along with restaurateur Danny Meyer will be “matching food, wine, and wits.” Other events during the weekend include wine pairing lunches on Saturday and Sunday and a black tie award banquet on Saturday evening.

You can register for the full weekend here for $2,495 per person, but if you’d only like to attend one of the Grand Tastings (which we really suggest you do if you love wine and can spring for it), tickets can be purchased here for $365 per person.