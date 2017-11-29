Whiskyfest 2017 Brings Some of the World’s Finest Whiskeys to New York’s Marriott Marquis

The 20th-annual WhiskyFest, presented by Whisky Advocate magazine, made its way to New York City on November 16, and brought with it more than 400 different spirits from dozens of different producers. Some very rare and very fine whiskeys were available for sampling, and the crowds came out in droves to fill two of the Marriott Marquis’ ballrooms. Representatives from each whiskey brand were on hand to pour samples (sometimes of up to five individual whiskeys), and master distillers and brand ambassadors conducted seminars throughout the evening as well.

There were obviously way too many whiskeys to list (you can take a look at the full list here), but some standouts included A. Smith Bowman, Ardbeg, Blanton’s, Booker’s, Douglas Laing, Glenmorangie, Hibiki, Michter’s, Old Forester, Old Rip Van Winkle (including Pappy 15 and 20), Redbreast, Tomintoul, Widow Jane, and Yamazaki. VIP ticket holders were able to enter an hour early, and had access to premium whiskeys including Ardberg Kelpie, Auchentoshan 1988 Wine Cask, Bowmore 25 year, Bushmills 21 year, Laphroaig 25 year, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Jim Beam Distiller’s Masterpiece, Glen Garioch 1995 Vintage, Glenfiddich Project XX, Pappy 23, and Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Decades.

All attendees received a commemorative crystal glass, a copy of Whisky Advocate magazine, a gift bag, admission to the seminars, access to a buffet, and a vastly improved repository of brown spirits knowledge. If you couldn’t make it this time around, additional WhiskeyFests are coming up next year in Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco; It’ll be returning to New York on December 4, 2018.