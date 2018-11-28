WhiskyFest to Bring 475 Whiskeys to New York City on December 4

If you’re a brown spirits connoisseur, are in New York, and don’t have plans for the evening of Tuesday, December 4, we strongly suggest you make plans to attend the 21st-annual WhiskyFest presented by Whisky Advocate magazine. Just about every style of whiskey known to man will be available for the tasting – single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Taiwanese, Japanese, Canadian and craft-distilled – along with a smattering of high-end cognac, rum, and tequila.

All told, more than 475 different spirits will be available for tasting at the event, which will be held at Times Square’s Marriott Marquis. Representatives from each distillery will be stationed at their booths to walk guests through tastings, and seminars from master distillers and brand ambassadors will be taking place throughout the evening as well.

There are obviously way too many whiskeys to list here, so we suggest you take a look at the full list. Some standouts include A. Smith Bowman, Ardbeg, Blanton’s, Booker’s, Douglas Laing, Glenmorangie, Hibiki, Michter’s, Old Forester, Redbreast, Heaven's Door, Widow Jane, and Eagle Rare. Most are pouring three to five different whiskeys (Whisky Advicate has rounded up the whiskeys they're most looking forward to trying here).

Tickets are available for $275, but $345 VIP tickets offer some perks of their own: Guests are able to enter an hour earlier (at 5:30), and will also have access to about 75 additional high end whiskeys during that time, including Little Book Chapter 2, Four Roses 130th Anniversary Limited Edition, George T.Stagg, Old Fitzgerald Fall Edition, The Balvenie Doublewood 25 yr., The Glenlivet 21 Year, Glenmorangie Signet, and Johnnie Walker Blue.

All attendees will receive a commemorative crystal glass, a gift bag, admission to the seminars, access to a buffet, and a vastly improved repository of brown spirits knowledge.

And if you can’t make it this time around, additional WhiskeyFests are coming up next year in Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco.