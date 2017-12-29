Twitter Helped Return This Man's Wages, Left Behind in a London Pub

In a true feat of the holiday spirit, a Twitter campaign launched by The Alexandra pub in London's Wimbledon district successfully returned a packet of bills to a customer who had left them behind.

Going off of an envelope marked with nothing but the name “Mariusz” the pub pulled off the next to impossible and returned the cash to Mariusz six days after it had gone missing.

On the day that it was found, The Alexandra Pub tweeted “Mariusz, we found your pay packet in the Alex on Thursday night (21st December). It's stuffed full of cash, you haven't lost it, we've got it! If anybody knows probably a Polish man called Mariusz, near Wimbledon, it could be him. Please tell him! RT in Polish if you know any.”

Mariusz, we found your pay packet in the Alex on Thursday night (21st December). It's stuffed full of cash, you haven't lost it, we've got it! If anybody knows probably a Polish man called Mariusz, near Wimbledon, it could be him. Please tell him! RT in Polish if you know any. pic.twitter.com/i3sjOOyJ6t — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 26, 2017

After hundreds of retweets and comments, the pub tweeted again. This time they used a hashtag to promote #FindMariusz. “Lets #FindMariusz” the pub’s account tweeted. “He dropped an envelope full of cash in the Alex on Thursday night. Do you know somebody called Mariusz? Could it be him? Please tell him and get him to contact us. Lets get the fella his Christmas money back, Polish people please RT in Polish.”

People on Twitter were positively charmed by the actions of the pub and rushed to spread the message.

Hey gang, the landlord at @TheAlexSW19 is Mick, and he’s a great bloke who does so much for charities and local people. Lets help him complete one last mission on #ChristmasEve...please RT and let’s #FindMariusz https://t.co/CT66XsPxyg — Andy Leach (@4ndrewJames) December 24, 2017

Mariusz worked hard for this cash ... lost it in a pub just before Christmas. Hope they gwt it back to him #FindMariusz — Kate Stafford (@kate_bili) December 27, 2017

Saw the original post, retweeted in Devon, good luck! — Andrew murch (@murchie69) December 24, 2017

However no one was more excited than the pub account when Mariusz was found. “Oh my god we've got him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the account tweeted. “He's just walked in the sports bar, i've checked the cctv, and it's him!!! photo to follow. Mariuszzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz”

OH MY GOD WE'VE GOT HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He's just walked in the sports bar, I've checked the CCTV, and it's him!!! Photo to follow. MARIUSZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 27, 2017

After over 1.5 million Facebook views, 25 thousand shares, Twitter activity of over 3 million, he walks into the Alex & says “I’m MARIUSZ” pic.twitter.com/OETwpKK04U — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 27, 2017

According to the pub’s tweets, Mariusz had gone to Poland for Christmas and did not tell his wife (or any of his family members) that he had lost the money. Shockingly, his son saw the tweets and asked his father if he was the man with the missing money.

Matriusz facts: He DID go to Poland for Christmas. He DIDN'T tell his wide he'd lost the money "I didn't want the stress over Christmas" 😂😂and he works in the building trade. He left a hefty tip for Nobby, & like ALL Polish people, was a brilliant bloke. Filling up here. — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 27, 2017

We just want to say a HUUUUGE thank-you to everyone who tweeted it, retweeted it, translated it, put zeds into etc. We never had one single fraudulent claim (a couple of jokey ones only) and Mariusz's son SAW IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, "could this be you Dad?". You did it people!!! — The Alexandra (@TheAlexSW19) December 27, 2017

We think keeping track of his money is one of the smartest New Year’s resolutions that Mariusz can make for 2018. Don’t you?