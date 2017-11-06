These Irish Brothers Are Taking Whiskey to New Heights

Whiskey has always had a soft spot in my heart, so when I was invited to go try the Teeling Brother’s Trinity Range whiskey in the cozy little wine cellar of New York City’s Saxon + Parole, it was hard to say no. They walked us through a wonderful meal as we tried all three whiskeys from the Trinity Range. My favorite had to be the single malt, which was, as Jack Teeling says, “devilishly easy to drink”!

The brothers Jack and Stephen have their roots in Dublin, and the Teeling Brand is all about quality over quantity. One thing that separates these whiskies from most is that they are always bottled at 46 percent with no chill filtration, so all those natural fatty acids remain in the whiskey, giving it a lovely velvety texture.

The distillery opened in 2015 — the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years! One of their ancestors, Walter Teeling, first opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in 1782, and it flourished for 230 years, so you could say the nose for this intricate craft definitely runs in the family. The phoenix rising from the pot in the logo symbolizes the rebirth of the Teeling Whiskey brand as it forges a new future for Dublin and Irish whiskey.

And on that note, the night ended with a lovely Irish coffee that was hands down the best I‘ve ever had. I’m sure there’s much more to come from these lively brothers with a taste for their nation’s signature spirit.