When you think of Thanksgiving, odds are you think of a hearty dinner filled with turkey, classic side dishes and iconic pies. But a true Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without a beverage to wash everything down. Whether you enjoy a classic glass of wine or a cool beer, you must try this one cocktail recipe at your Thanksgiving meal or virtual happy hour.

Pumpkin Cocktails Perfect for Fall

What is it? A classic peach sangria. This light, fruity cocktail will pair well with the flavors of all of the dishes on your table. It’s simple to make using only four ingredients and can be easily served for large groups. The sangria includes red wine, which can help support the flavors of your meal whether you prefer white meat or dark meat.

Not only will this recipe satisfy the taste buds of red wine lovers, but it also contains flavors that work well for the season. Along with the red wine and peach slices, you have the option to include cardamom-, cinnamon- or elderberry-infused maple syrup, adding more depth to the drink to go well with the seasonal dishes. If you don't have that, you can just use maple syrup and the spice of your choice mixed together. But if this recipe isn’t your cup of tea, there are tons of other great holiday cocktails to sip on this season.

Peach Sangria

Ingredients

1 cup red wine

1 peach or nectarine, sliced, pit removed

Juice of half an orange

1 tablespoon cardamom, elderberry or cinnamon infused maple syrup

Directions

Add all ingredients together and stir.

Let the mixture sit in the fridge for an hour to blend the flavors.

Serve in a large glass over ice with orange rind garnish.

Recipe courtesy of Runamok Maple