4.5
2 ratings

Peach Sangria

August 17, 2020
A yummy summer drink
Peach Sangria
Courtesy of Runamok Maple

Sangria calls for a fair bit of sugar, so I decided to try the infused maple syrups to replace it. The results surprised me, not because they tasted so good but because the infused syrups I selected changed the character of the sangria in audacious and wonderful ways. Adding the Cardamom Infused Maple gave it a lovely Mediterranean flavor. The Cinnamon+Vanilla Infused Maple worked surprisingly well. (My friend, Carol described the drink as “happy”). And the Elderberry Infused Maple gave the sangria depth of character, bringing out the sensuous side of the wine.

-Owner and co-founder Laura Sorkin

Recipe courtesy of Runamok Maple

 

Ready in
1 h
1 h
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
347
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup red wine
  • 1 peach or nectarine, sliced, pit removed
  • Juice of half an orange
  • 1 Tablespoon Cardamom, Elderberry or Cinnamon+Vanilla Infused Runamok Maple Syrup

Directions

Add all ingredients together and stir.

Let the mixture sit in the fridge for an hour to blend the flavors.

Serve in a large glass over ice with orange rind garnish.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving347
Total Fat0.6g0.9%
Sugar31gN/A
Protein2g5%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.2%
Vitamin C43mg47%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus102mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium754mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.2%
Sodium12mgN/A
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Water395gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.3%
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
peach
sangria
summer
wine