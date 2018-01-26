starbucks
Starbucks
Starbucks Japan Is Selling a Pink Tea Latte and We Need It

It’s so pretty!

Starbucks Japan is selling a Pink Medley Tea Latte, and it’s the prettiest Starbucks drink we have ever laid eyes on. The drink is based on a Teavana blend called “Joyful Medley,” which contains three teas (black, jasmine, and oolong), and is frothed with milk to create the most gorgeous shade of pink.

Not only is it the perfect spring shade of blush to go with all of our upcoming vernal Instagrams — it’s also apparently pretty tasty. According to Gigazine, the tea is at once fruity and floral with notes of apple, peach, and jasmine. Some Japanese Starbucks stores recommend adding white mocha syrup to make the tea more dessert-y.

Although there is no word on when it will come to the U.S., we can dream about this pink drink and all its photographable possibilities via Instagram where people are already posting the dreamiest pics of this swirly rosy tea.

A post shared by M Nakagawa (@mustichas) on

A post shared by ybmm (@_ybmm_____) on

Who knows, maybe one day U.S. stores will add it to the Starbucks secret menu.

