Small Craft Brewery Charm at Breckenridge Brewery and Pub

From its humble beginnings as a craft brewery, the Breckenridge Brewery and Pub in Breckenridge, Colorado, has grown into an iconic brewpub popular with locals and visitors alike. This third-oldest brewery in the state serves up lively pub food and innovative brews made right on site on Main Street in the small mountain town.

Since craft beer was much in demand at the brewery’s inception, company president Todd Usry quickly realized that they needed to build a second location in Denver, right across from Coors Field. After 19 years, however, they needed even more room for expansion and moved into a state-of-the-art location on 12 acres in Littleton, Colorado. The latter location features a 100-barrel brewhouse, an aging room, guided tours, and a tasting room/restaurant called The Farm House.

Still, the original Breckenridge location has a charm and ambiance that is all its own. The décor might be called “mountain industrial” with seating and accent elements made from corrugated tin, brick, wood, and even cables you might find on mountain gondolas. The centerpiece features five fermenters, a mash tun, and a kettle configured in such a way that locals refer to the room as “the Cathedral.”

Guests can enjoy a beer and dine on one of two levels with spectacular views of Peak 10, named after one of the many mountaintop ski runs. The large open windows and natural beauty of the mountains and aspen trees make this a must-see for tourists and locals alike.

In 2016, the Breckenridge location became part of The High End, a family of craft breweries connected to Anheuser-Busch. Some of the beer produced here, considered an experimental or innovator brewhouse, is distributed to 39 states.

Grains are delivered from Germany and elsewhere, then used to come up with new and tasty flavors like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, and Breck IPA. Additionally, seasonal varieties and barrel-aged beers are produced, some of which go on to become national sensations. One of these is the Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte made with dark roasted malt, pumpkin spices, and cold-pressed coffee from Cabin Coffee Company, a local roaster.

If you arrive for lunch, start with one of those seasonal brews and order up a starter like the popular Artichoke and Avalanche Ale Dip made with cheddar jack cheese, spinach, and seasonal vegetables and served with toasted pitas ($9).

Ron Stern Salmon salad and a beer flight

For light and healthy fare, the salmon salad is a good choice. The salmon is fork-tender and flavorful and is served on a bed of spinach, pecans, dried cranberries, and goat cheese ($17).

For a meaty option, the brewpub offers full and half racks of St. Louis-style pork ribs made with the Avalanche Ale barbecue sauce ($15 for a half rack).

Whether you are skiing in the winter or hiking and biking in the summer, the town of Breckenridge has a little something for everyone. Shopping on Main Street, just a few steps out the front door of the brewery, offers a host of retail establishments, from hip clothing stores to trendy eateries and confection shops. All this and a top-notch brewery in a cozy, small town… What’s not to love?

