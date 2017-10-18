Reds from Patagonia and Other New Wine Delights

The latest crop of releases includes good Champagne, a couple of Urugyan whites, and some good offerings from Argentina — including bargains from the country’s southern Patagonia region. More on Wine 25 Wines for the Season, Including Some Serious Reds From Argentina

Boizel Champagne Brut Reserve NV ($55). Rich on the palate with some tropical fruit notes, nice granularity, and a clean finish.

Boizel Champagne Brut Rosé NV ($57). Very fresh and floral with a crisp finish (picture a butterfly dancing on a tightrope).

Boizel Champagne Blanc de Blanc NV ($66). A straightforward sparkler with tart apple flavors and a very crisp finish.

Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($12). Lightly spritzy — gas added? — which emphasizes the lively green fruit flavors.

Garzón Uruguay Albariño Reserve 2016 ($17). Very nice, with typical albariño floral notes and a lively, crisp finish.

Garzón Uruguay Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2016 ($17). Lively and crisp lime flavors with medium body and a tangy finish.

Priest Ranch Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($20). This is the anti-Marlborough of sauvignon blancs — full-bodied, with floral notes and a hint of tropical fruits.

Côté Mas Rosé “Aurore” 2016 ($8). A delightfully complex yet quaffable pink with interesting spice and floral notes and orange and cherry flavors.

Ferraton Samorëns Côtes du Rhône Red Wine 2015 ($12). A full Côtes-du-Rhône, more like a village-designated bottling than its appellation would suggest, with its rounded cherry flavors and good tannins.

Postales del Fin del Mundo Patagonia Cabernet-Malbec 2016 ($12). Good for the price — Bordeaux-like cherry flavors, although not much complexity

Postales del Fin do Mundo Patagonia Malbec 2016 ($12). Tangy cherry flavors with some balancing barrel notes.

Bonterra California Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 ($14). From organically grown grapes, this one has enjoyable, ripe fruit — still tightly wound — with some savory notes.

Fin del Mundo Patagonia Pinot Noir Reserva 2014 ($17). Pleasant, light-bodied pinot with dark and rooty full flavors.

Ravenswood Sonoma County Old Vine Zinfandel 2014 ($17). Tart cherry and berry flavors and good structure and toasty tannins in the finish.

Humberto Canale Patagonia Malbec Gran Reserva 2015 ($20). Enjoyable light, tart, fresh cherry flavors — a good companion for barbecue.

Monteviejo Lindaflor “Petite Fleur” Uco Valley Red Blend 2012 ($20). Assertive but smooth, with creamy cherry flavors, some floral notes, and a firm finish.

Ruffina Lodola Nuova Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2012 ($25). A reasonably priced vino nobile with macerated cherry flavors and mineral hints.

Hess Collection “Allomi” Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 ($29). Rich intensity, with juicy cherry flavors and some plums in the finish.

Fin del Mundo “Special Blend” Patagonia Red Wine 2012 ($37). Quite nice, with dark fruits and buttery barrel notes, and smooth tannins.

Monteviejo Lindaflor Uco Valley Malbec 2010 ($41). Assertive in a good way, with dark berry flavors, a hint of sootiness, and lots of tannins.

Tapiz “Black Tears” Uco Valley Malbec 2012 ($48). Very warm and generous, with complex, muddled cherry fruits, nice tannin, and dried spices in the finish.

2015 Bouchaine Pommard Clone Carneros Pinot Noir 2015 ($50). Generous but well-balanced cherry fruit along with some savory notes and flavorful tannins.

Double Canyon Horse Heaven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 ($65). Very good red cherry flavors — on the bright side, but with savory undertones.

Monteviejo Lindaflor “La Violeta” Uco Valley Malbec 2010 ($113). Big, delicious, at 15 percent alcohol, with lots of tannins and concentrated but not jammy fruit. It gets the juices flowing!

Graham’s Otima 10-Year-Old Tawny Port ($30). A light-bodied port with good richness and flavors of roasted chestnuts and light molasses.