Red Alert: Starbucks Has Released a Second Holiday Cup

Starbucks is releasing red holiday cups again — but this time with a twist! Staring November 28, Starbucks stores will be serving drinks in their new red cup, but instead of being emblazoned with typical holiday imagery, these festively red cups will feature two hands coming together to make a heart.

“The holidays are about remembering what it means to give love and put goodness out into the world,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks said in the brand’s news release. “We loved the idea of celebrating the good in each other this holiday season.”

Starbucks is also promoting the idea of writing the name of someone who “fills [your] heart and embodies goodness this holiday season” in the center of the heart on your cup. The brand is also pushing for customers to share their personalized cups on social media with the hashtag #GiveGood.



Starbucks

Jordan Kay, from Starbucks Creative Studio, is the illustrator behind this year’s red cup. Not only has she designed this new cup, but she was also the creative mind behind the brand’s first 2017 release. She said the heart-hand design “symbolizes the love and warmth felt during the holiday season, when we connect with friends and family.”

To fully capitalize on the heartfelt moment, you should probably order that drink for your special person — but if you don’t, at least you’ll be sending out the best of intentions while getting your seasonal sugar fix with any of Starbuck’s deliciously sweet holiday drinks.