If you typically settle for a glass of wine or bottle of beer during the holidays, you've been doing it all wrong. Bring five-star cocktails straight to your Thanksgiving dinner with this pecan pie martini. It's aesthetically pleasing ... and strong.

Easy Cocktail Recipes That Pair Perfectly With Dinner

Food isn't the only way to go all out during the holidays, making your cocktails shine is a great way to add an extra layer of joy to the season. This martini blends together the flavors of pecan pie with vodka and Irish cream liqueur. You really can have your dessert and eat (or drink) it too this holiday season.

To make the cocktail, start by pulsing the pecans and brown sugar together until blended. Pour the pecan mixture and maple syurp onto two plates and dip the rim of the martini glass into the syrup first, then dip it into the crumbled pecans. In a cocktail shaker, pour in the pecan-flavored vodka, Irish cream liqueur, vanilla vodka, heavy cream and a handful of ice.

Shake the cocktail then pour it into the martini glass. Top each glass with whipped cream and a pecan to give it a restaurant-inspired touch. But, if you'd rather eat pecan pie rather than drink it, check out more of our cocktail recipes that are sure to get you through the holidays.

Pecan Pie Martini

Ingredients

1/4 cup pecan halves, plus extra for garnish

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup, preferably Lidl Preferred Selection maple syrup, Grade A

1 ounce pecan pie flavored vodka

1 ounce vanilla flavored vodka

1 ounce Irish cream liqueur

1 1/2 ounce heavy cream

1 teaspoon extra creamy whipped cream, for garnish

Directions

In a food processor, pulse pecans and brown sugar together until thoroughly blended.

Pour maple syrup and pecan mixture onto two separate small plates.

Dip the rim of a martini glass into the syrup so it’s covered evenly, then dip the rim into the pecan mixture.

Add pecan flavored vodka, Irish cream liqueur, vanilla flavored vodka, heavy cream and a handful of ice into a cocktail shaker.

Shake gently and pour into martini glass.

Garnish with a teaspoon of whipped cream and a pecan on top.

Recipe courtesy of Lidl