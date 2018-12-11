Whiskyfest 2018 Brings Some of the World’s Finest Whiskeys to New York City

The 21st-annual WhiskyFest, presented by Whisky Advocate magazine, made its way to New York City on December 4, and brought with it more than 475 different spirits from dozens of different producers. Some very rare and very fine whiskeys were available for sampling, and the crowds came out in droves to fill two of the Marriott Marquis’ ballrooms (one for the exhibition, and another for private seminars).







Dan Myers



Representatives from each whiskey brand were on hand to pour samples (sometimes of up to five individual whiskeys), and master distillers and brand ambassadors conducted seminars throughout the evening as well.







Dan Myers Jameson poured Blender's Dog, Cooper's Croze, and Distiller's Safe from their Whiskey Makers Series.



There were obviously way too many whiskeys to list, but some standouts included A. Smith Bowman, Ardbeg, Blanton’s, Booker’s, Douglas Laing, Glenmorangie, Hibiki, Michter’s, Old Forester, Redbreast, Heaven's Door, Widow Jane, and Eagle Rare. VIP ticket holders were able to enter an hour early, and had access to premium whiskeys including including Little Book Chapter 2, Four Roses 130th Anniversary Limited Edition, George T.Stagg, Old Fitzgerald Fall Edition, The Balvenie Doublewood 25 yr., The Glenlivet 21 Year, Glenmorangie Signet, and Johnnie Walker Blue.







Dan Myers Diageo's Game of Thrones Scotch Collection



Seminars included walk-throughs of tastings of 25-year Laphroaig and Bowmore, Glenmorangie Signet, Suntory, Compass Box, Benriach, Maker's Mark, and the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones Collection from Diageo (with signature scotches from Cardhu, Glendullan, Clynelish, Oban, Royal Lochnagar, Dalwhinnie, Talisker, Lagavulin, and Johnnie Walker White Walker).







Dan Myers



All attendees received a commemorative crystal glass, a gift bag, admission to the seminars, access to a buffet, and a vastly improved repository of brown spirits knowledge. If you couldn’t make it this time around, additional WhiskeyFests are coming up next year in Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco; It’ll be returning to New York on December 3, 2019.



