New Year's Eve may look a little different this year. You might not be able to go to Times Square for the big ball drop or gather at a massive party or crowded bar with your friends and family this year, but if you made it through 2020, you definitely deserve to celebrate. Champagne is the classic go-to drink for toasting at midnight, but if you need an extra kick, this pink prosecco and vodka cocktail is the way to go.

The Top Trending Recipe for 2020 in Every State, According to Google

The cocktail's pink tint comes from red berry vodka and pomegranate juice, which help add a sweet flavor to the Prosecco. If you're wondering what the difference between Prosecco and Champagne is, it's quite simple to remember. While both are types of sparkling wine, Prosecco comes from the Veneto region of Italy and was invented well after Champagne, which comes from the Champagne region of France.

No matter which type of bubbly you decide to use, the method for making the cocktail is the same. Add the red berry vodka and pomegranate juice into a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain the mixture into a Champagne glass and fill it with sparkling wine. Or turn it into a mocktail and use sparkling cider and pomegranate juice instead of vodka and Prosecco.

Not a fan of sweet beverages? No worries, there's plenty more incredible cocktails to celebrate the holidays with, from a ginger highball to a maple margarita.

New Years Sparkler

Ingredients

1 1/4 ounce red berry vodka

1 ounce pomegranate juice

Filled to completion with Prosecco

Directions

Add red berry vodka and pomegranate juice into shaker with ice, give a healthy shake.

Pour the contents into a Champagne glass.

Fill to completion with Prosecco, while allowing room for the garnish to be dropped into the glass.

Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando