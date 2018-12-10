New Blends Help Make Perfect Holiday Cocktails

The new Ketel One Botanicals are the perfect ingredient for your holiday gatherings, meals and parties. Each new Botanical, Grapefruit & Rose, Cucumber & Mint and Peach & Orange Blossom are lower in calories than traditional white wine and traditional Ketel One vodka.

Each bottle has a vodka base distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. These fresh tasting libations are carb free with no artificial flavors, sugars or sweeteners.

Peach & Orange Blossom integrates flavors of fresh white peaches and notes of fragrant orange blossoms; Cucumber & Mint melds crisp cucumbers and light tones of garden mint and Grapefruit & Rose packs a zesty punch of bold grapefruit flavor and rose petals.

Below are a few holiday cocktail recipes from The Porter House in New York.

Peach and Cranberry Spritz, 1 serving

1½ ounces Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom

2 dashes cranberry bitters

3 ounces Fever Tree soda water

TO GARNISH:

1 cranberry

Combine all ingredients and serve in a wine glass over ice. Garnish with a cranberry.

Lady Kombucha Cooler, 1 serving

1½ ounces Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

1 lemon wedge, squeezed and juiced

3 ounces Health-Ade Pink Lady Apple Kombucha

TO GARNISH:

1 thin slice apple

1 lemon twist

Add the Ketel One Botanical and the lemon juice to a chilled glass with ice. Top with the kombucha and garnish with the apple slice and lemon twist.

Crimson and Clover Sparkler, 1 serving

FOR THE COCONUT CLOVE SUGAR:

¼ cup coconut sugar

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 grapefruit wedge

FOR THE COCKTAIL:

1½ ounces Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

2 ounces pomegranate juice

¾ ounce fresh grapefruit juice

pinch of ground cloves

1 ounce Fever Tree soda water

pomegranate seeds

1. First make the coconut clove sugar: Simply combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Then pour out onto a shallow plate. Use the grapefruit wedge to rim your glass, then dip the rim in the coconut clove sugar. Add ice to the glass and set aside.

2. Next combine the Ketel One Botanical, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, and pinch of ground cloves in a shaker with ice. Shake, then pour through a sieve into the sugar-rimmed glass. Finish with the soda water and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds.

The Honey Bee from Center Bar

INGREDIENTS:

.75 oz Drambuie

3 Dashes Walnut Bitters

Prosecco Top

METHOD:

In a champagne flute, add Drambuie and walnut bitters.

Top with Prosecco



Old Fa-Shinn-ed



INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Shinn Apple Brandy

.5 oz Sauternes Simple Syrup

2 Dash Angostura Bitters

2 Dash Orange Bitters

2 Lemon & Orange Peels

METHOD:

In a double rocks glass, express 2 orange peels and 2 lemon peels and leave in glass

Add all other ingredients to glass

Place large format ice cube into the glass and stir vigorously

