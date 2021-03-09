It's been a long, cold, gray winter. So, when you open up your weather app sunny forecasts and predictions of warm weather opens a whirlwind of possibilities. Should I walk to my favorite lunch spot? Read a book outside? No matter how you choose to welcome spring, one thing you definitely need to incorporate into your day is a mojito. It's light, fresh and easy enough for anyone to make from home.

Like margaritas, mojitos are a popular cocktail to make once temperatures reach 60 degrees and above. Sipping on the beverage's refreshing flavors of mint and lime is a great way to enjoy those few extra hours of sunshine. Luckily, all you need is a few simple ingredients to make a high quality mojito from the comfort of your home. Gather up some mint, white rum, lime juice, simple syrup and club soda, and you're ready to rock 'n' roll.

If you don't have simple syrup handy, you can make it at home with just two ingredients: sugar and water. Add a 1/2 cup of granulated sugar and a 1/2 cup of water to a pot over medium heat. Stir the mixture until the sugar dissolves. Once the simple syrup is cool, you can add it to your cocktail.

This mojito recipe keeps things very simple. You can enjoy it as is or treat it like a canvas and use other ingredients to customize the flavor. If you want to sweeten the drink up, muddle strawberries alongside the mint. If you prefer a cocktail with a little bit of heat, use jalapeno. You can even add in cucumber to amplify the beverage's already cool, thirst-quenching qualitities. No matter how you choose to prepare your mojito, there's no denying that it's the ideal warm weather cocktail. Pair it with one of these incredible grilled chicken recipes to welcome spring the right way.

Ingredients

10 mint leaves

2 ounces white rum

1 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

Splash club soda

Ice

Directions

Step 1: In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, generously muddle 10 mint leaves.

Step 2: In the shaker combine 2 ounces white rum, 1 ounce fresh lime juice, 1 ounce simple syrup and a handful of ice. Shake vigorously.

Step 3: Fill a glass with fresh ice and strain the contents of the cocktail shaker into the glass.

Step 4: Top the glass with club soda and garnish with mint leaves and lime.

.