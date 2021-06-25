When you think of zero-proof cocktails, also known as mocktails, you may think of syrupy sweet libations made from concentrated fruit joice and sodas. But that idea is so 2000-and-late. In fact, there's a wide and exciting array of mocktail recipes that can be justg as sophisticated as something you'd see at one of the best (alcohol-serving) bars in America. Take, for instance, this simple yet aesthetically pleasing blackberry and lavender spritzer.

Embrace the beautiful warm weather with this summertime mocktail that gives off a botanical aroma and has a not-too-sweet yet fruity flavor.

First, start off by making lavender water. If you find this edible flower has a calming aroma, you will find its floral and lightly sweet flavor equally satisfying. Boil some dried lavender in water until the vibrant color has faded away. Let it cool down before straining the flower buds from the water.

To assemble the beverage, fill your glasses with ice. Then this recipe calls for you to add a few tablespoons of blackberry syrup along with your homemade lavender water. Top it off with club soda and a fresh squeeze of lemon juice. Now you have a gorgeous drink that is alcohol-free with a hint of sweetness from the blackberries and summery scent from the lavender.

This mocktail is the perfect thing for beachtime sips and backyard parties. Blackberries have a subtly sweet and tart flavor, so try adding some fresh blackberries along with the syrup to really bring out the flavors and a pretty look. But if you’re not feeling blackberries, you can also replace them with other fresh fruits that are in season, like blueberries or strawberries. If you decide that you want to try this recipe with alcohol, add a splash of gin or vodka. Find a balance between a no alcohol to low-alcohol content when you try low-alcohol versions of your favorite cocktails.

This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.

Ingredients:

For the lavender water:

2 cups water

2 tablespoons dried lavender

For the mocktails:

4 tablespoons blackberry syrup, divided

2 cups club soda

Fresh lemon juice

Lemon slices, for garnish

Ice

Directions:

For the lavender water:

Step 1: In a small pot, bring 2 cups water with 2 tablespoons dried lavender to a boil. Reduce the water to a simmer until the color of the lavender has boiled down and paled. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

Step 2: Once cooled, strain the lavender buds from the water.

For the mocktails:

Step 1: Place ice in two separate glasses.

Step 2: In each glass, add 2 tablespoons blackberry syrup, 1/2 cup lavender water, 1 cup club soda and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired, and serve.