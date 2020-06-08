Blackberry & Lavender Spritzer

June 8, 2020 | 12:11pm
Make a lovely, aromatic spritzer by adding lavender water, blackberry syrup and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to some club soda.
This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.
Ingredients
For the lavender water
- 2 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons dried lavender
For the mocktails
- 4 Tablespoons blackberry syrup, divided
- 2 Cups club soda
- Fresh lemon juice
- Lemon slices, for garnish
- Ice
Directions
For the lavender water
In a small pot, bring water with dried lavender to a boil.
Reduce the water to a simmer until the color of the lavender has boiled down and paled.
Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Once cooled, strain the lavender buds from the water.
For the mocktails
Place ice in two separate glasses. In each glass, add 2 tablespoons blackberry syrup, 1/2 cup lavender water, 1 cup club soda and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Garnish with lemon slices, if desired, and serve.