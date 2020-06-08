  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Blackberry & Lavender Spritzer

June 8, 2020 | 12:11pm
A subtle yet aromatic mocktail
Blackberry & Lavender Spritzer

Courtesy of Catherine Pappas/Living the Gourmet

Make a lovely, aromatic spritzer by adding lavender water, blackberry syrup and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to some club soda.

This recipe is courtesy of Catherine Pappas, Living the Gourmet.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

For the lavender water

  • 2 Cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons dried lavender

For the mocktails

  • 4 Tablespoons blackberry syrup, divided
  • 2 Cups club soda
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon slices, for garnish
  • Ice

Directions

For the lavender water

In a small pot, bring water with dried lavender to a boil.

Reduce the water to a simmer until the color of the lavender has boiled down and paled.

Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Once cooled, strain the lavender buds from the water.

For the mocktails

Place ice in two separate glasses. In each glass, add 2 tablespoons blackberry syrup, 1/2 cup lavender water, 1 cup club soda and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Garnish with lemon slices, if desired, and serve.

