In a traditionally male-dominated world, there are so many important women in history — some of whom you probably didn’t learn about in school. One of those women is Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby. And for this year’s event, you can drink a cocktail named in her honor.

It was 1970, a year after Crump broke boundaries as the first female jockey to ride at a major track, Hialeah Racetrack in Hialeah, Florida. This time, she was taking the reins at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. She rode a horse named Fathom, whom she had been training for an elderly client, and they finished 15th out of 18 contenders.

Although she didn’t win, Crump brought women to the forefront of horse racing, and Woodford Reserve created a drink to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her ride. The lively libation, called the Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep, combines the classic cocktail with blackberry preserves and fresh blackberries. The juicy fruit — and the bourbon that compliments it — is iconic to Kentucky, after all.

For more inspiration of drinks to enjoy during the 146th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, here are our best cocktail recipes for the mint julep and beyond.

Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1 bar spoon blackberry preserves

1 bar spoon simple syrup

Mint bitters

Fresh blackberries and mint sprigs for garnish

Crushed ice

Directions

At the bottom of the julep cup, mix blackberry preserves and simple syrup.

Add 2 to 4 dashes of mint bitters.

Fill ⅔ of a cup with crushed ice. Add sipping straw and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Top off with more crushed ice and pack it in.

Top with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint to garnish. Pro tip: Put the mint near the straw so the smell enhances each sip. Enjoy.