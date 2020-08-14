Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep

August 14, 2020
Courtesy of Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve's festive take on the classic Mint Julep is named in honor of Diane Crump, an American jockey and horse trainer who was the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Crump's historic ride.
Recipe courtesy of Woodford Reserve
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- 1 bar spoon blackberry preserves
- 1 bar spoon simple syrup
- Mint bitters
- Fresh blackberries and mint sprigs for garnish
- Crushed ice
Directions
At the bottom of the julep cup, mix blackberry preserves and simple syrup. Add 2 to 4 dashes of mint bitters.
Fill 2/3 of cup with crushed ice. Add sipping straw and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Top off with more crushed ice and pack it in.
Top with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint to garnish.
Pro tip: Put the mint near the straw, so the smell enhances each sip.