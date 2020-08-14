  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep

August 14, 2020
Blackberry is the official fruit of Kentucky
Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep
Courtesy of Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve's festive take on the classic Mint Julep is named in honor of Diane Crump, an American jockey and horse trainer who was the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Crump's historic ride.

Recipe courtesy of Woodford Reserve

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Related Recipes
7 Julep Recipes You've Never Heard Of

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • 1 bar spoon blackberry preserves
  • 1 bar spoon simple syrup
  • Mint bitters
  • Fresh blackberries and mint sprigs for garnish
  • Crushed ice

Directions

At the bottom of the julep cup, mix blackberry preserves and simple syrup. Add 2 to 4 dashes of mint bitters.

Fill 2/3 of cup with crushed ice. Add sipping straw and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Top off with more crushed ice and pack it in.

Top with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint to garnish.

Pro tip: Put the mint near the straw, so the smell enhances each sip.

Tags
best recipes
blackberry
bourbon
Kentucky Derby
mint julep