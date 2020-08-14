Diane Crump Blackberry Mint Julep

At the bottom of the julep cup, mix blackberry preserves and simple syrup. Add 2 to 4 dashes of mint bitters.

Fill 2/3 of cup with crushed ice. Add sipping straw and Woodford Reserve Bourbon. Top off with more crushed ice and pack it in.

Top with fresh blackberries and a sprig of mint to garnish.

Pro tip: Put the mint near the straw, so the smell enhances each sip.