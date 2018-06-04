Jim Beam's Father's Day Gift Package Is the Cheapest and Best Thing Ever

Jim Beam is offering its fans a chance for the ultimate Father’s Day gift: bonding with Dad. Starting Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m., fathers (and their daughters and sons) can purchase tickets for the Father’s Day bonding experience of their dreams, a weekend trip to Louisville, Kentucky, for the “Bonding Over Bourbon Experience by Jim Beam Black”. — all for the price of one bottle of Jim Beam.

For less than $25, bourbon fans who purchase tickets on JimBeam.com will receive round-trip flights for two to Kentucky and a two-night hotel stay in downtown Louisville. They’ll also get to go on a behind-the-scenes Jim Beam distillery tour, meet Jim Beam’s seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe, share dinner for two at a renowned local restaurant, play a round of golf on a local course, and receive a limited-edition Jim Beam Black gift box complete with decanter, rocks glasses, and a luggage tag.

There will only be a select number of tickets available, and you must be 21 years of age or older to purchase. According to a press release, Jim Beam Black will be releasing additional packages leading up to Father’s Day, the details of which will be shared via the Jim Beam Facebook page. Too young to purchase tickets? Fortunately, most dads love meat as much as they love whiskey! Take yours to one of America’s 25 best barbecue chains for 2018.