When curating your own bar cart, certain ingredients are important to have on hand at all times such as club soda, tonic, grenadine syrup and bitters. One of the most common additions to drinks at cocktail bars across the country is one you can make for yourself at home: simple syrup.

Instead of buying ready-made simple syrup, save money on your next grocery trip and make your own using ingredients you already have at home.

All you need is a cup of sugar — brown or white, whichever you prefer — and water, and just a few minutes on the stove to make simple syrup you can save for use when serving up cocktails at home or making yourself mocktails so good you won’t even miss the booze.

Simple Syrup Recipe

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

Directions:

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat on the stove.



Bring water to a boil and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.



Allow to cool before storing in a glass jar or bottle, sealed tightly with a lid for future use.