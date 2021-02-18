Are you missing those days of going out to the bar with your friends and grabbing a beer or cocktail after work? We assure you that you’re not alone. It may be difficult to participate in those activities in the world we’re living in now, but you could take all this time at home to become your own personal bartender and learn to make some staple drinks, like this easy martini recipe.

Popular Coronavirus Quarantine Cocktails By State

This classic cocktail doesn’t require a lot of ingredients or special tools to make. All you really need to do is add gin and vermouth in a mixing glass. Stir with ice until chilled, pour it into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist or green olive if you prefer. Then -- voila! -- you have a timeless martini to help you get through quarantine life.

Since this cocktail isn’t tricky to make, it can be a great base to add your own twist to it. You can try a low-proof version by switching the ratio of vermouth to gin. Adding more vermouth than gin will help dilute the strong alcohol taste you get in most martinis. You can also play around and swap the vodka for gin. Or if you want to take out the alcohol completely, try combining non-alcoholic vodka with green olive brine to create a dirty martini mocktail.

You can still have fun while drinking at home by hosting a virtual happy hour with friends and family. After mastering this martini recipe, why not try making these easy cocktail recipes that pair perfectly with your dinner.

Ingredients:

2 ounces gin

1 ounce dry vermouth

Lemon twist, for garnish (optional)

Green olive (optional)

Directions:

Step 1: Place a martini glass in the freezer to chill, 10 minutes or longer.

Step 2: Measure 2 ounces gin and 1 ounce vermouth into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into the chilled martini glass.

Step 3: Rub the rim of the glass with the lemon twist, drop it into the martini, and serve.

.