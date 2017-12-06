hello kitty
hellokitty.swvino.com
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Hello Kitty Introduces Even More Hello Kitty Wines

By
Editor
More like pinmeow noir!

Sanrio has announced the release of even more Hello Kitty wine selections. As you may or may not know, everyone’s favorite cute kitty has her own line of Italian wines. Well now, in addition to her black-bottled sparkling rosé, Hello Kitty is unleashing a pinot noir, a pinot nero vinified in white, a special edition sparkling rosé, and a re-release of her sweet pink sparkling wine.

More On Wine

If you’re wondering what makes Hello Kitty’s “special edition” sparkling rosé so special, it’s the packaging. The drink will be the same rosy-hued wine you know and love, now in a hot pink bottle emblazoned with Hello Kitty’s image. The re-release of the Hello Kitty Sweet Pink comes in the most adorable bottle, complete with a glass heart and a charming bow outlined in gold. Only 15,000 bottles will be available for purchase.


hellokitty.swvino.com


hellokitty.swvino.com

Whether you are purchasing this wine for yourself or for the Hello Kitty fanatic in your life, know that you can buy in bulk! Hello Kitty is selling her entire wine collection for $147.30, a combo pack for $97.85 and individually from between $39.95 to $24.95. Looking for a wine that’s more for adults than for kitty-cats? Check out the 25 best wine lists in America.

Click for slideshow
15 Ridiculous Wine Labels Slideshow
Related Links
7 Benefits of Red Wine (Slideshow)World's Most Expensive Wine and Spirits SlideshowDid You Know that Hello Kitty Has Her Own Organic Farm in Hong Kong?
Tags
news
hello kitty
Sanrio
wine
rose wine
sparkling wine
italian wine