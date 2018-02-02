Dogfish Head Is Rolling Out a Pepper Spray Beer

Craft brewery favorite Dogfish Head is releasing a beer in partnership with pepper spray manufacturer Mace Brand. The new coffee milk stout — called “In Your Mace!” — is brewed with cinnamon verum chips from the Zanzibar Islands, mace spice, milk sugars, coffee, chicory, and chile oils — the last of which happen to be the active ingredient in Mace.

Although craft beer and Mace do not seem like they should even be a part of the same sentence let alone in the same beer, the partnership between the pepper spray brand and Dogfish Head is a natural one. Brewery founder and former president Sam Calagione is longtime pals with Mace Security International vice president of sales Eric Crawford.

“We’re always in search of unique, avant-garde, experimental beer ideas that push the boundaries of traditional brewing while still delivering rich aromas, flavor profiles and culinary ingredients that Dogfish beer fans count on and love,” said Calagione in a press release for the brand. “IN YOUR MACE! is one of our most fun and personal partnerships to date and I’m super proud of this small-batch team-up with our friends at Mace Brand pepper spray. Any day we get to brew a beer wearing full body suits, face masks and respirators is a memorable day in the brewhouse.”

No, the coffee milk stout isn't designed to protect you from attackers should you choose to throw it in their face, even though it is made with oleoresin capsicum, a food-grade version of chile oils, that according to the brand “won’t burn your palate but still has noticeable heat.”

In Your Mace! kicks off on Saturday, February 3, at Dogfish Head’s tasting room in Milton, Delaware. The brewery will have also release two hundred 750-milliliter bottles for retail sale on February 17. Can’t get enough craft beer? Check out the 50 best craft breweries in America.