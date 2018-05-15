crystal palace
Disney’s Magic Kingdom Just Started Serving Booze at Its Last ‘Dry’ Restaurants

Magic Kingdom restaurants were previously dry, at the request of Walt Disney

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom restaurants were all dry until 2012, when Be Our Guest restaurant opened with alcohol on the menu. In just six years, the rest of the park’s restaurants have caught up with public demand — the park’s final booze-free restaurants will begin serving drinks to anyone 21 years and up.

It has been announced that Crystal Palace and the Plaza Restaurant will be serving an assortment of alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and specialty cocktails. The Crystal Palace, which hosts a Winnie the Pooh and Friends character buffet, will offer three different kinds of beer, a cider, multiple wine offerings, and a mimosa made with Domaine Ste. Michelle bubbly.

The Plaza Restaurant offers much of the same, though their signature cocktail is a sangria made with Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc, pineapple juice, spice, and fruit. Currently, the park’s counter service locations do not serve alcohol, but they do serve a variety of tasty treats that have garnered cult followings. You can read all about them and others here on The Daily Meal’s Disney World for food lovers.

