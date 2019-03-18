What’s the Best Iced Tea in America? You Tell Us!

Hot tea is great for so many reasons. Variations including chamomile, ginger and peppermint can soothe an upset stomach, relieve bloating or aid other mild discomforts. Some less calming types like matcha can give you a caffeine kick you need to get through an afternoon lull — but that's not what we're here to talk about today. One of the best things about warm weather months is the cold drinks that come with it and when you need to cool your insides with a gorgeous refreshing drink, who does it better than iced tea?

Take the Survey: America's Best Iced Tea

Of course, there are many different layers to this beloved beverage — and by "many," we mean just a few. But! There are tons of different brands on the market nowadays and we want to know which one is your favorite. So whether you're going through the drive-thru window or picking something up from the cooler at a store, we want to know which iced teas reign supreme.

Each prompt in this survey coincides with a specific iced tea category — bottled iced tea brands, sweetened chain iced tea and unsweetened chain iced tea. If you don't see your favorite in the options listed, please choose "other" and kindly write in your answer. The polls are open until Wednesday, March 27, and when they close we'll know which iced tea in each category is America's favorite. We'll announce the winners on Friday, March 29! Click here to take our survey.