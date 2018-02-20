Bahama Breeze Island Grille is celebrating national Margarita Day on February 22 with a beauty product destined to make you want to Instagram a close-up of your mani and your marg. Along with the return of their $2.22 margaritas, the popular chain is rolling out new vibrant Caribbean-inspired nail polishes in partnership with natural nail polish brand Sophi.

Now you can totally match your manicure to your margarita. According to a press release from the brand, the colors are inspired by three different drinks on the Bahama Breeze menu. “On The Rocks” is a lime color inspired by the restaurant’s classic margarita; “Hot for Hibiscus Margaritas” is a fuchsia hue inspired by their drink of the same name; and “(Blood) Orange Ya Thirsty?!” is a gorgeous blood orange shade meant to evoke the colors of Bahama Breeze’s new shareable blood orange margarita. All shades will be nontoxic, odorless, and hypoallergenic.



Each of the 39 Bahama Breeze locations throughout the U.S. will be giving away 100 bottles of the nail polish collaboration for free with the purchase of food or drink only on February 22. Guests can also order nail polish online from the limited quantity available for $5 on the Sophi website.

Can’t get to a Bahama Breeze but still want to celebrate in style? Book a mani and a reservation at one of the best spots to have a margarita in time for National Margarita Day!