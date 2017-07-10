Wine
Shutterstock / ArchonCodex
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine

24 Wines for the Adventurous Palate

By
Contributor
The sparkling, table, and dessert wines in this diverse collection all offer something a little different

Not every wine falls neatly into a familiar category, and here is a group of bottles that you won’t often find on your neighborhood bistro menu.

More on Wine

They range from a little-known German white grape variety vinified in Lodi, California, and a torrontés-pinot grigio blend from Argentina to light-alcohol, fruity-bright lambruscos from central Italy and a red blend from the Israeli mountains.

Medici Ermete I Quercioli Reggiano Lambrusco Secco NV ($10). Bright, grapey flavors, but with some savory complexity and lots of bubbles.

Medici Ermete Concerto Reggiano Lambrusco 2016 ($14). Lightly sweet and very fruity with red grape flavors, lots of fizz, and good acidity.

Rotari Trento Rosé 2013 ($17). A red, fruity Italian sparkler with mineral notes, a little heavy and a little grapey.

Bird in Hand Adelaide Hills Sparkling Pinot Noir NV ($25). Lots of crisp cherry fruit, good floral notes, and a hint of cream in the finish.

Ferrari Perlé Trento Brut 2010 ($27). Crisp but rich, with flavorful yeasty/toasty notes and some minerality.

Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio e Verduzzo delle Venezie 2015 ($13). Crisp, green flavors of white grapes with green herbal notes.

Trivento White Orchid Mendoza Torrontés Reserve 2016 ($13). With 15 percent pinot grigio, this makes a good table wine, with floral notes but also good structure and acidity.

Infamous Goose Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($15). Quite nice — rich, textured structure with flavors of lime and grapefruit.

Sidebar “Ritchie” Mokelumne River Lodi Kerner 2016 ($15). Refreshing green fruit with a little cream and lots of spritz from this German grape seldom found in America.

Ramey Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2014 ($40). Very fresh, with tart fruitiness and sharp oak notes at the edges.

Ramey “Woolsey Road” Russian River Chardonnay 2014 ($65). Definitely a chardonnay for oak lovers — rounded fruitiness with both tart and toasty oak in the finish.

Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Rosé 2016 ($13). Bright, fresh fruitiness and some minerality.

Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir 2016 ($25). Tart and fresh, with light berry notes and a crisp savory finish.

Concha y Toro Casillero del Diablo Merlot 2016 ($11). Balanced cherry fruitiness with a green herbal finish.

B. R. Cohn North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 ($20). Nice cabernet, with excellent wood balance that rounds off the cherry and blackberry fruits.

Kenwood Six Ridges Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2015 ($22). Very bright red fruits — mainly cherries — with savory notes and good acidity.

Pali “Huntington” Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2015 ($22). Slightly sweet, but with a tangy finish and cola and root flavors.

Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva 2012 ($23). Not complex, but a nice food wine with good structure and crisp cherry flavors.

Psagot Jerusalem Mountains “Peak” 2014 ($44). A red blend — equal parts syrah and petite sirah plus 15 percent mourvèdre — with ripe cherry flavors, some bitters around the edges, and some metallic notes.

Star Lane Happy Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 ($47). Good quality for price — deep and delicious, offering vibrant blackberry fruit with good structure and pleasant savory notes.

Cliff Lede “Scarlet Love” Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 ($110). An exceptional wine — dark, rich, rounded blackberry fruits with chocolaty integrated tannins, very long on the palate.

Cockburn Special Reserve Porto NV ($18). Very fruity and fruit-forward; rich and very viscous.

Warre’s Warrior Porto Finest Reserve NV ($19). Lots of jammy fruit, but a good sweet-acid balance — a very harmonious presentation.

Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Porto ($24). Quite nice — rich, rounded fruit up front with hints of sugarcane in the finish and good body; well-balanced.

Click for slideshow
50 Best Rosés for Summer Slideshow
Related Links
Musician, Real Estate Developer, Winemaker — Elliott Dolin Has Led Three LivesDomaine Papagiannakos Showcases the Diversity of Savatiano
Tags
drink
wine
white wine
red wine
Lambrusco
rose
port
Adventurous wines