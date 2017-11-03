12-Year-Old Boy Shot at Chicago Starbucks

Three people were wounded during a shooting at a Starbucks in Chicago. Just after 8 p.m. on November 2, a shooter opened fire in the café, killing 28-year-old Sauvignon Watkins and injuring two others in the process.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims included a 12-year-old male, who suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and is reportedly in good condition at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, as well as a 24-year-old male who suffered wounds to his left side and is reported to be in critical condition. The 24-year-old was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lincoln Park.

The Starbucks, located on 4753 N. Broadway at Lawrence Avenue is located in a busy part of Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, near the Chicago Transit Authority’s Lawrence Red Line stop, so it sees a lot of foot traffic. The coffee shop is also less than a block from popular music venues The Aragon Ballroom and Riviera Theatre and the historic Green Mill Jazz Club.

Bryan Stroud, 52, witnessed the shooting. He told the Chicago Tribune, "He walked right in the store and just shot three people," Stroud said. "We were a little afraid. He could've come out and started shooting the crowd."

Police say Watkins had gotten in an argument outside the Starbucks, possibly relating to a drug deal. When Watkins ran inside the café the shooter followed and opened fire. According to witnesses, the shooter, who remained at large, wore dark clothing and a ski mask.

Starbucks released a statement online reporting that the store would be closed the next the day and that they will be supporting police during their investigation.

"The store will be closed tomorrow morning as we focus on our local store partners, ensuring they have the support they need," the statement said. "We will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation."

The Daily Meal will continue to update this story with any new information.