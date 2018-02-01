To cream or not to cream your coffee — that is the question. For some, creaming your coffee is simply a sin. Many believe that true coffee is best enjoyed black — that anything added takes away from that wonderful flavor and aroma.

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Creamers for Your Coffee Gallery

If the thought of black coffee makes your teeth ache, there are other options — you can add sugar, a flavoring such as cinnamon, or a creamer. Thanks to the variety of creamers available, and their incredible taste, creamer tends to be the most popular among these choices. But sometimes, that flavor comes at a caloric cost.

If you’re looking to avoid creamers altogether, you can add almond or skim milk to your coffee. You could also just go with the classic and add straight cream, half-and-half, or whole milk. However, if you’re hung up on the idea of a sweet, condensed creamer and can’t imagine your morning cup without them, you should probably know which are the best and worst for your health.

We’ve examined 16 of the most popular creamers on the market and ranked them from most caloric and sugary to the least.