easy creamed spinach

Step 1: Snap off thick spinach stems from 2 bunches of mature spinach; leave fine stems intact. Wash spinach thoroughly. Dry none too thoroughly.

Step 2: Heap into a big pot along with 1 clove garlic. Cover, set over medium-high heat.

Step 3: When steam starts escaping the pot, turn off heat and let rest a few minutes. Peek: Spinach should be intensely green and wilted.

Step 4: Fish out garlic and mash spinach with a fork. Reserve the garlic.

Step 5: Dump spinach into a colander and press firmly to release liquid. Spinach will be reduced to a damp green puck.

Step 6: Set puck on a cutting board and chop tic-tac-toe style – two or three times in each direction, no more.

Step 7: In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons flour and whisk until foamy, about 2 minutes.

Step 8: Slowly pour in 1 cup milk, whisking constantly. When all milk has been added, cook this white sauce until it thickens, about 5 minutes.

Step 9: Season with the mashed garlic, several good grates of nutmeg, some pepper and salt. Stir in spinach. There you go.