When the weather is cold and gray, there’s nothing like a sprinkle of cinnamon to brighten the mood and lift the spirits. Whether on top of a freshly frothed latte or added to egg and milk to make classic French toast, cinnamon is an excellent spice, and all across America most people can agree.

17 Cozy Cinnamon Recipes Perfect for Winter Gallery

Once the holiday season rolls around, cooking with cinnamon in conjunction with other festive spices almost becomes an obligatory practice. Holiday cookies, soul-warming breakfasts, the best pies of the season and warm comforting drinks are all made better with cinnamon.

What’s better than a gooey cinnamon roll fresh from the oven? A piping-hot doughnut lavishly sprinkled with cinnamon sugar? What about a cinnamon bread pudding or cinnamon roll bread pudding? There are many wonderful, delicious ways to enjoy cinnamon, so don’t wait a minute longer — discover these 17 cozy cinnamon recipes perfect for winter.