The time has come to prepare a weeknight dinner for the family and you’ve got your heart set on meatloaf — but you’ve run out of breadcrumbs. Luckily, there are a few alternatives to the pantry staple that you can try if you’re gluten intolerant, on the keto diet, or if you’ve simply run out of the ingredient and don’t feel like running to the grocery store.

One way to replace breadcrumbs in your dish is by using crackers. You can use any type of crackers that you find at the grocery store, but if you’re looking to replace bread in your diet, try buying gluten-free crackers. Blend them in a food processor, or put them in a ziplock bag and roll them out with a rolling pin. Just make sure they don’t get too powdery.

Another way to substitute breadcrumbs in recipes is by using tortilla chips. Similar to crackers, you should crush them up until they reach the appropriate consistency. And, again, if you’re avoiding gluten, you should buy purely corn tortilla chips.

Thanks to these helpful hacks, you no longer need to shy away from certain home-cooked meals simply because of the ingredients list. Try out one of these breadcrumb substitutions by making one of our easy meatloaf recipes that are better than what grandma used to make.