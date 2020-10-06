We’re lucky to live in a time where the latest food trends end up changing how and what we eat. Can you imagine breakfast or a salad without an avocado nowadays? But when you come across a new food that has the potential to make you sick, it’s important to do your research. If you’re considering incorporating fiddleheads into your weeknight dinner rotation, make sure you’re preparing them properly.

So what are fiddleheads? They sound like one of those cool regional foods you’ve never heard of. Well, oddly enough, they're the shoots of an ostrich fern. The curled shoots are very popular in Canada, where fiddleheads are considered a delicacy. But, the food can easily give you food poisoning if it’s cleaned, prepared and stored incorrectly.

To clean them, you should first remove as much of the brown husk on the fiddlehead as you can. Then wash the fiddleheads in cold water to get rid of any left behind dirt.

After making sure all of the dirt is gone, you can then cook your fiddleheads by boiling them in water for about 15 minutes. Or, you can steam them until they’re tender, which takes around 12 minutes. Fiddleheads should always be cooked through before they're used in any prepared dish.

Not knowing how to properly freeze the shoot can also make you sick. To freeze fiddleheads, first clean and boil them in water for two minutes. Then plunge them into cold water and promptly place them into freezer bags. Fiddleheads can be stored in the freezer for up to one year.

Now that you’re all caught up on what fiddleheads are and how to safely cook with them, feel free to add them to your grocery store list. How to cook these trendy shoots is one of the top searched cooking tips in America right now — to see what cooking tips your state has been searching for, click here.