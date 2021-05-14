If you're a fan of Michelle Obama's Netflix show, "Waffles & Mochi," then you know it's all about introducing kids and families to nutritious food in a fun, approachable and educational way. Well, the former First Lady has taken this premise a step further by working in collaboration with Partnership for Healthier America to launch the Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi campaign to provide over 1 million meals to those in need across the United States.

In order to do this, they are working with ethical, sustainable food service companies like Genuine Foods to create nutritious "Pass the Love mealkits" inspired by the ingredients featured on "Waffles + Mochi."

Genuine Foods tapped chef Amy Yi (formerly of Jean-Georges & west~bourne) to develop the recipes. Each box will include enough high-quality ingredients and recipes for three meals that the whole family can enjoy making and eating together. Kids can even earn virtual "badges" as they progress through the recipes.



Courtesy of Genuine Foods

Even if your family isn't the recipient of a complimentary meal kit, you can still cook along and earn badges based on exploring, learning about and cooking with different nutritious ingredients.

They have also made the meal kit recipes available so everyone can join the campaign. If your family loves chicken Parmesan but wants to cut down on meat and eat more veggies, then be sure to try their easy broccoli Parm recipe. It's easy and delicious, and the kids will enjoy making it with you as one of the best weeknight dinners.

Ingredients:

1 head broccoli, cut into large florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

8 ounces dry pasta, cooked according to package directions

1 clove garlic

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 450F.

Step 2: In a baking dish or ovenproof skillet, add broccoli florets and mix with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Place in the oven and roast for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Once broccoli is crispy, remove it from the oven and carefully spoon tomato sauce over the top leaving some green showing. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and breadcrumbs and place the dish back into the oven to bake for another 10-12 minutes.

Step 4: Let cool slightly, then serve Broccoli Parmesan in a bowl with pasta.

.