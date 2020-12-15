The holiday season is in full swing, and if you've fallen behind on your shopping, there's no reason to panic. You can always skip the stores and make holiday gifts instead. You don't even need to be crafty to do that, you can always consider a homemade dessert, such as an elegant vanilla fudge with almonds.

Fudge might not be an obvious holiday dessert to make yourself like cookies are, especially if you're used to buying it from a dessert shop. But the treat can actually be easy to make and requires just a few pantry staples. This particular fudge recipe elevates the dense dessert by using white baking chocolate, almonds and cream cheese, which adds a luxurious texture to the confection.

To prepare the fudge, start by melting the chocolate. Then beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until it's smooth, add in the sugar, melted chocolate and vanilla as directed. Then stir in the chopped almonds. Spread the mixture evenly in a prepared pan and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Once the fudge is firm, use foil to lift it out onto a cutting board and then cut it into squares. For presentation, add one almond to the center of each piece of fudge. If you enjoyed this recipe, why not make all of your presents from scratch this year? From popcorn to pickled garlic jalepenos, these are the best edible holiday gifts to give this year.

Vanilla Fudge With Almonds

Ingredients

12 ounces white baking chocolate

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

3 cups confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

1/2 cup chopped toasted almonds

Directions

Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over sides of pan. Spray with no stick cooking spray.

Melt chocolate as directed on package.

Beat cream cheese in large bowl with electric mixer until smooth.

Gradually beat in sugar on low speed until well blended.

Add melted chocolate and vanilla; mix well.

Stir in chopped almonds.

Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Garnish with whole almonds, if desired.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until firm.

Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into 25 (1 1/2-inch) squares.

Store in refrigerator.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick