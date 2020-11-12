  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Vanilla Fudge With Almonds

November 12, 2020 | 4:02pm
As delicious as it is beautiful
Courtesy of McCormick

This creamy vanilla fudge with just a touch of almond flavoring is perfect for any special occasion.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
25
Servings
192
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces white baking chocolate
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 3 Cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Cup chopped toasted almonds

Directions

Line an 8-inch square pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over sides of pan. Spray with no stick cooking spray.

Melt chocolate as directed on package.

Beat cream cheese in large bowl with electric mixer until smooth.

Gradually beat in sugar on low speed until well blended.

Add melted chocolate and vanilla; mix well.

Stir in chopped almonds.

Spread evenly in prepared pan.

Garnish with whole almonds, if desired.

Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until firm.

Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into 25 (1 1/2-inch) squares.

Store in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings25
Calories Per Serving192
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein3g6%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus77mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium146mg3%
Sodium50mg2%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
almonds
best recipes
Christmas
christmas recipes
fudge
gifts
holiday recipes
Vanilla Fudge With Almonds
vanilla fudge