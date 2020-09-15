Football season has officially started, which means you're likely in need of some new game day recipes. In this turkey chili recipe, the addition of pumpkin complements the dish's hearty flavors, making it perfect for any fall gathering.

There are plenty of recipes you can make using canned pumpkin, but this chili recipe tops them all. The dish is filling, affordable, easy to make and can be frozen and saved for a weeknight.

To make the chili, you'll need a variety of ingredients, a few of which can likely be found in your pantry. To start, cook onions, hot peppers and garlic in a stock pot. Then add in the ground turkey and cook until the meat is browned. Add in your spices and then drop in the tomatoes, pumpkin and beer and bring mixture to a boil.

Let the chili simmer for 30 minutes, then add in the cocoa powder and cook for a final 10 minutes. Once it's done, top it with cheese, sour cream and more. Bring some chips with you and add it to the pile of Buffalo chicken dip, nachos and more game day recipes.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-2 hot peppers, such as jalapeño or habañero, seeded and minced

1 pound ground turkey, preferably dark meat

1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie mix)

1 28 oz. can chopped tomatoes

1 cup beer

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions

Heat olive oil in a large, deep sauce pan or stock pot. Add onion, hot peppers and garlic and cook over medium heat until softened.

Add ground turkey and cook, stirring, until the meat is no longer pink. Add chili powder, cumin and cinnamon to the meat and vegetables and cook until fragrant. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add tomatoes, pumpkin and beer and bring mixture to a boil.

Turn heat down and simmer, stirring occasionally for 30 minutes. Add cocoa powder and combine well. Cook 10 more minutes. Adjust seasoning and serve.

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop