Tasty Recipes for Tempeh Fans

Looking to incorporate some new proteins into your meatless meals?

Say hello to tempeh – a plant-based protein made of cooked soybeans that have been fermented. Less processed than other vegan proteins, such as tofu, tempeh offers a heartier, nutrient-packed alternative. Now that you’re more familiar with tempeh, and your mouth is surely watering,rounded up several easy and healthy tempeh recipes for you to try!

Foodness Gracious Roasted Sweet Potato and Tempeh

Sweet potatoes and tempeh are a vegan’s delicious alternative to steak and potatoes. Filled with protein and flavor, this recipe features marinated Organic Soy Tempeh and roasted potatoes topped with a marmalade, brown sugar, cinnamon, and oregano sauce – perfect for an entertaining side-dish or an easy-to-prep dinner.

Lightlife Flax Tempeh Fries with Curry Vegan Mayo

No matter how dedicated we are to our healthy-eating goals, there’s always cravings for our guilty pleasures such as greasy, delicious French fries. For a crispy vegan alternative, simply slice Organic Flax Tempeh into “fries,” roll in cornmeal mixture and sauté in a hot skillet. Serve with a spicy, curry vegan mayo and say goodbye to those cravings once and for all.

Eating Bird Food Pumpkin Rice Bowls with Maple Balsamic Tempeh

Just like any protein, cooking with tempeh is all about the flavor. For a bowl that offers an exciting lunchtime alternative to mundane salads, marinate Organic Soy Tempeh in a flavorful balsamic maple marinade and serve alongside homemade Pumpkin Rice and steamed broccoli.

Eating Bird Food Tempeh Pasta Sauce over Spaghetti Squash

No matter the season, there are just days that it’s best to come home to a hearty plate of pasta. For a hearty vegan meat sauce, try an easy five-ingredient pasta sauce made with crumbled Organic Garden Veggie Tempeh and your favorite pasta sauce flavors. Cook up a bowl of spaghetti squash noodles, top with tempeh mixture and fresh sliced basil, and serve.

For more inspirational ideas, visit www.lightlife.com/recipes-and-how-to and get acquainted with The Lightlifers.