Every family has its own holiday traditions. Whether it's a certain food you can't go without or a secret ingredient added to your stuffing, holidays are chock full of little unque quirks. For many families across the South, the one side dish that's never forgotten is sweet potato casserole piled high with marshmallows.

In its best form, sweet potato casserole is the perfect mashup of sweet, nutty and savory flavors — think starch meets dessert. Layers of mashed up yams, mixed with butter, sugar and spices, are topped with marshmallows and pecans. The comforting casserole makes appearances on Christmas tables across the South year after year.

To make the beloved Thanksgiving side dish, start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Drain the yams and mix with sugar, flour, pineapple and spices. Once everything is well mixed, slowly pour in butter until they're no lumps. Add in pecans and dried cranberries. Then pour the yam mixture into an oiled baking dish and top generously with marshmallows.

Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until the tops of the marshmallows are golden brown. Sweet potato casserole is sure to be a hit with your loved ones this year, as well as more of our best Thanksgiving recipes of all time.

Dean’s Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

2 cans (24 ounces) yams

1 cup crushed pineapple

1 cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup dried cranberries

3 cups marshmallows

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Spray large baking dish with cooking spray.

Drain yams.

Place in stand mixer bowl and add sugar, flour, pineapple and spices.

Mix on medium-low speed.

While they mix, slowly pour in butter until no lumps of yams are present.

Mix in pecans and dried cranberries into the yam batter.

Then pour into baking dish, top with marshmallows and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes.

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar