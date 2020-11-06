Sure, Thanksgiving classics are classics for a reason. But even our favorite recipes need a few tweaks here and there, especially if you're scaling back your turkey day feast this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. These individual stuffing cups, made in a muffin tin, are the perfect way to turn the iconic holiday food into a single serving dish, perfect for one or a smaller group.

The Best Stuffing Recipes for Thanksgiving

Stuffing is one of the best Thansgiving dishes around, but it doesn't last long in the fridge,and sometimes you just don't have 10 mouths to feed. If that's the case, this recipe packs the bread-based dish into a muffin tray. It's perfect for smaller holiday gatherings, or if you want to turn the side dish into a game day appetizer.

After making the stuffing as instructed below, carefully spoon the mixture into the muffin cups. Bake the dish until it's golden brown, whichh will take about 30 minutes. This smaller stuffing will help you leave room for plenty of turkey, mashed potatoes and more of the best Thanksgiving side dishes of all time.

Apple Pecan Stuffing Muffins

Ingredients

1 loaf (24 oz each) bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

Nonstick cooking spray

1/2 cup butter

1 small onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium granny smith apple, chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries or cherries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried sage leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups chicken stock

1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place bread in an even layer on a large baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, until lightly toasted.

Spray 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onion and apple and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in cranberries, pecans, thyme, sage, salt and pepper; add bread.

Pour chicken stock into liquid measuring cup and whisk in egg.

Pour chicken stock mixture over bread mixture and mix until well combined.

Divide stuffing evenly into muffin cups, mounding and shaping the tops into muffins.

Bake 30 minutes, until golden brown. Use a spoon to remove them from the muffin tin.

Recipe courtesy of ReadySetEat