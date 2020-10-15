Apple Pecan Stuffing Muffins

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place bread in an even layer on a large baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, until lightly toasted.

Spray 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onion and apple and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in cranberries, pecans, thyme, sage, salt and pepper; add bread.

Pour chicken stock into liquid measuring cup and whisk in egg.

Pour chicken stock mixture over bread mixture and mix until well combined.

Divide stuffing evenly into muffin cups, mounding and shaping the tops into muffins.

Bake 30 minutes, until golden brown. Use a spoon to remove them from the muffin tin.