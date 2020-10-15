  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Pecan Stuffing Muffins

October 15, 2020
Sometimes our favorite recipes need a little extra umph
Courtesy of ReadySetEat

Stuffing is timeless, especially during the holidays. With apples, pecans and dried cranberries, this gluten-free spin on the classic dish carries with it the flavors of fall.

Recipe courtesy of ReadySetEat

Ready in
60 m
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
314
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 loaf (24 oz each) Udi’s™ Multigrain Sandwich Bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • 1 small onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries or cherries
  • 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon dried sage leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • 1 egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place bread in an even layer on a large baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, until lightly toasted.

Spray 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add onion and apple and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in cranberries, pecans, thyme, sage, salt and pepper; add bread.

Pour chicken stock into liquid measuring cup and whisk in egg.

Pour chicken stock mixture over bread mixture and mix until well combined.

Divide stuffing evenly into muffin cups, mounding and shaping the tops into muffins.

Bake 30 minutes, until golden brown. Use a spoon to remove them from the muffin tin.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving314
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Protein8g16%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A72µg8%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.5%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium91mg9%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus122mg17%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium203mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.2%
Sodium353mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.1%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water82gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
