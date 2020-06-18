It's easier than you might think to fall into a cooking rut. But, it doesn't have to be that way. Try getting creative with dinners inspired from all over the world, like this delicious spicy tuna roll recipe.

Though the dish may sound complicated, it's actually a great recipe to try for amateur cooks and it only takes five minutes to prepare. This recipe has been perfected by Zuma, which has locations in New York, Boston, Miami and Las Vegas. The hot spot's spicy tuna roll recipe is the perfect place to start if you've never made sushi before.

For this recipe, feel free to get creative. You can even add your own ingredients like scallions and chili oil. To simplify the recipe, you can skip the rolling and just combine all of the ingredients into a bowl and enjoy it that way. But, if you do choose to roll it yourself, you should roll the sushi away from you and use your thumb to fold over the rice and use your other fingers to anchor the ingredients. Roll the sushi using a bamboo mat or plastic rap, and cut the sushi into pieces.

If you're not able to get out to your favorite sushi restaurant, don't worry. This spicy tuna roll is the real deal and perfecting the dish is a great way to make dinner at home feel like a restaurant experience.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Ingredients

1/4 cup sushi rice

1 sheet of sushi nori (seaweed)

2 ounces sushi-grade tuna

1/2 teaspoon serrano pepper, minced

4-5 sprigs of daikon cress

1 teaspoon tenkasu (or tempura flakes)

1 teaspoon tobiko

1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

1 chive sprig

1 tablespoon spicy miso

1 tablespoon spicy mayo

wasabi to garnish (optional)

soy sauce to dip (optional)

Directions

Cut the nori sheet in half and lay it down on a clean surface. Spread on rice and pat down to completely cover the nori. Sprinkle sesame seeds onto the rice.

Flip the rice and nori sheet over so the nori is facing up and spread a thin line of spicy miso down the middle.

Lay down the tuna on top of the spicy miso, followed by the rest of the ingredients except the spicy mayo. The daikon cress sprigs should be placed on the ends with their leaves poking out.

Gently roll the sushi away from you, using your thumb to fold over the rice and your other fingers holding the ingredients in tightly. The rice should roll over the ingredients with nothing sticking out.

Place a bamboo mat over the sushi (if you don't have one you can place a large square piece of plastic wrap over the sushi and weigh it down with a kitchen towel). Press down gently to form the shape of the roll.

Take the bamboo mat or towel off and, using a very sharp knife, cut the sushi into 8 pieces. Add a small dollop of spicy mayo on top of each piece and serve immediately with a side of wasabi and soy sauce (if desired).