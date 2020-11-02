Few side dishes are as inviting as a big bowl of mashed potatoes. The smooth and buttery starch is one to look forward to during the holiday season. But who really enjoys the process of mashing up the potatoes, when your stovetop is covered in pots and pans from gravy, roasted vegetables and stuffing? Here's a tip for you: Make mashed potatoes in your Crock-Pot or slow cooker.

In addition to saving space in your kitchen, these slow cooker mashed potatoes are packed with flavor. They're slow-simmered in stock and bay leaves and then whipped with butter, milk and garlic. For extra flare, serve the dish with some cheese, sour cream, bacon or a heaping scoop of scallions. After one bite, these mashed potatoes will shoot to the top of your all-time favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

Kick things off by adding the potatoes, stock and bay leaves to a slow cooker sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Cook the potatoes for four hours on high, stirring after each hour. Remove the bay leaves and then stir in the butter, salt, pepper and garlic powder. To finish, beat the potatoes with an electric mixer while gradually adding in milk or cream.

Once the potatoes are nice and smooth, stir in the parsley and top with more butter. Although this dish is worth raving about, don't let potato heaven end there. Check out more of our best potato recipes, from loaded potato casserole to hearty potato soup.

Ingredients

5 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 cup chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into chunks

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoons black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 to 1 cup milk

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

Directions

Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray.

Add potatoes, stock and bay leaves.

Cover.

Cook 4 hours on HIGH or until potatoes are tender, stirring after each hour.

Remove bay leaves.

Stir in butter, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Cover.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Beat potatoes with electric mixer on medium-high speed or mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, until smooth.

Stir in parsley.

Top with additional butter, if desired.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.