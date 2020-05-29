Falling into a cooking rut is easy, but we're always here to pull you out of it. If you're looking to go the extra mile for dinner tonight, then these slow braised beef short ribs are the meal for you.

Though the dish takes a few hours to prepare, it's actually a great recipe to try for amateur cooks. This recipe has been perfected by Chef Sung Park of New York's Ivy Lane. Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Lane has been inspired from flavors across the world which has led him to creating dishes like these short ribs.

Before getting started you need to first properly defrost and season your beef. After that, sear the ribs until they're golden brown. After sauteeing and seasoning your veggies and apples, add the meat and all of your ingredients into a large Dutch oven and place the dish into the oven for three to four hours.

This one-pot dish is the perfect way to take dinner to the next level. Pair it with a delicious wine, or finish it off with an impeccable dessert to really make dinner at home feel like a restaurant.

Ingredients

4 pounds short ribs, boneless

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

5 garlic cloves, sliced

5 tablespoons ginger, peeled and sliced

4 cups white wine

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup sugar

4 Granny Smith apples, roughly chopped

10 bay leaves

1 bunch scallions, chopped

8 cups chicken stock

8 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon grated fresh horseradish (optional garnish)

Chives to garnish (optional)

Notes

For slow cooker preparation, simply place all ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on low for 12-24 hours. When ready to serve, remove meat from slow cooker, strain liquid from vegetables and baste individual portions in the sauce (see directions below).

Directions

Season short rib with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat olive oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat and sear ribs, flipping occasionally, until golden brown on all four sides.

Remove meat and set aside. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic and ginger to the Dutch oven. Saute until softened. Deglaze the pan with white wine and soy sauce.

Add sugar, apples, scallions and bay leaves. Saute for 2-3 more minutes until sugar has dissolved.

Add meat back to the Dutch oven (or place meat and vegetable mixture in a large ovenproof dish). Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Cover with foil and bake at 325° for 3-4 hours.

After baking, take meat out of pot and set aside. Strain liquid from used vegetables and reserve. Discard vegetables.

To serve, portion ribs and individually cook each portion on the stovetop in about 1 cup of liquid and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook and baste meat until liquid has reduced to about half.

Serve with seasonal vegetables and sauce. Garnish with grated horseradish and chives, if desired.