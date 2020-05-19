With prime grilling season right around the corner, the same old steak seasoned with garlic, pepper and salt is still delicious, but can get a bit tiring over time. Take your beef to the next level with this sesame steak, which takes less than an hour to cook.

With inspiration from Asia, this superbly seasoned sesame steak develeops a sesame seed crust that adds a new layer of texture to your meal.

Before starting the grill or adding your marinade, you need to first properly defrost your steak. Then mix all of your ingredients for the marinade together, place the steak in a bowl and top it with the marinade. Let the steak sit in the refridgerator for 30 minutes or longer, then grill your steak until you've reached your desired temperature. Pair it with rice and steamed vegetables for a full meal.

The best part about this sesame steak? It uses sirloin, a more affordable cut compared to strip steaks and filets. After knowing how to marinade this cut, you'll never feel the need to buy an expensive steak again. Especially considering there are so many great ways to cook a cheap steak.

Sesame Steak

Ingredients:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, preferably McCormick

1 teaspoon onion powder, preferably McCormick

1/4 teaspoon black bepper, preferably McCormick

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt, preferably McCormick

1/4 teaspoon ginger, ground, preferably McCormick

1 1/2 pounds boneless beef sirloin steak

Directions:

Mix all ingredients, except steak, in small bowl.

Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Remove steaks from marinade, and discard any remaining marinade.

Broil or grill over medium-high heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness.