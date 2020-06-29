You don't have to leave the house in order to eat your favorite game day foods. This recipe for sausage and pepper hero sandwiches will transport you straight to the baseball field, all from the comfort of your couch. Just pair it with a cold beer and bam, you're at the ballpark.

Grilled Chicken Recipes That Aren’t Boring

Summer really isn't complete until your get your hands on a sausage and pepper hero, it's one of the best sandwiches around. And while it's easy to get distracted with the frills of a perfectly grilled steak, sausage is a timeless protein reminscient of childhood summers.

The best part about this dish, aside from its incredible flavor, is that it's simple to make. The secret to perfecting the sandwich is to cook the veggies until they're slightly charred. Also, make sure you only flip the sausage once — opening the lid too often is a common mistake made by beginner grillers.

And while sausage and pepper heroes make an incredible addition to any summer cookout, sometimes you're more in the mood for chicken or steak. If that's the case, check out these easy grilling recipes for steak, chicken, pizza and more.

Sausage and Pepper Heroes

Ingredients

Olive oil

6 spicy sausages

2 bell peppers, sliced

2 onions, sliced

6 hot dog buns

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Coat grill with olive oil or nonstick cooking spray. Place sausages on grill and cook on medium/high heat, turning each sausage once until cooked through, about 12 minutes total. In the meantime, place veggies on grill and cook until soft and slightly charred. If you’re using a griddle, sauté veggies until cooked down.

Toast buns and set aside.

Season veggies with salt and pepper and portion into 6 servings. Place each serving into a hot dog bun and add a sausage to each bun. Serve with mustard if desired.